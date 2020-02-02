Cascend Securities Boosts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $90.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Cascend Securities from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Cascend Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 37.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDC. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day moving average is $57.94. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. Western Digital’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $142,685.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,366,532.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,451 shares of company stock worth $2,684,999. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,721 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $71,894,000 after acquiring an additional 25,186 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,431 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 12,235 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

