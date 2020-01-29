Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $51.25. 181,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,077. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.67 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $198.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,368.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,856.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,177,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,290,000 after acquiring an additional 109,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 58.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after acquiring an additional 135,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWST. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

