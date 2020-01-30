Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.09

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.09 and last traded at $51.08, with a volume of 7167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.58.

CWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average of $44.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.60 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,856.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,368.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at about $62,198,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 231.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 212,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 58.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after acquiring an additional 135,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,177,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,290,000 after acquiring an additional 109,826 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 117.0% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 176,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 94,930 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Read More: Correction