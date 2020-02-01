Castings (LON:CGS) Trading Down 1.4%

Castings PLC (LON:CGS) shares dropped 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 417.80 ($5.50) and last traded at GBX 415 ($5.46), approximately 10,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 384% from the average daily volume of 2,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 421 ($5.54).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Castings in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 410.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 396.08. The company has a market cap of $187.62 million and a P/E ratio of 15.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a GBX 3.48 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Castings’s payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

About Castings (LON:CGS)

Castings P.L.C. engages in iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, Ni-resist castings, and grey iron castings, as well as aluminum castings.

