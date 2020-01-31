Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Major Shareholder Sells $750,500.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) major shareholder Sofinnova Healthquest Partners sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CSTL opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a current ratio of 11.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $39.77.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

CSTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $963,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?

