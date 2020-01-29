Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Short Interest Up 34.5% in January

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,100 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the December 31st total of 264,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. 29.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSTL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,862. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 11.89 and a quick ratio of 11.80. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.77.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

