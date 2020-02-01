Catalent (CTLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Catalent to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $61.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.39. Catalent has a 12-month low of $36.24 and a 12-month high of $63.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

In related news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $386,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 45,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $2,378,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,512 shares of company stock worth $2,921,998 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance