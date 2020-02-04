Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.81 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Catalent updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.92-2.06 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $61.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.50. Catalent has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.69.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.43.

In other news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $386,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $137,730.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,512 shares of company stock worth $2,921,998 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

