Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $75.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Catalent traded as high as $62.49 and last traded at $62.03, with a volume of 87410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.57.

In other Catalent news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $386,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $137,730.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,998. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $23,144,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,615,000 after buying an additional 388,615 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 13.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,810,000 after buying an additional 235,371 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $5,676,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $5,229,000.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.69.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Catalent had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

