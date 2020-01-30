Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($1.16) Per Share

Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catalyst Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.16) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($4.53) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CBIO. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $86.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.25.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 2,288.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

