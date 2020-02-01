Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,800 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the December 31st total of 576,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 198,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,430,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,749,000 after purchasing an additional 164,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,765,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,352,000 after acquiring an additional 20,504 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 17.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,568,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after acquiring an additional 228,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 781,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 69,618 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catchmark Timber Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $515.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $12.54.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 119.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

