January 29, 2020
Latest News

Catenae Innovation (LON:CTEA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.65

John Highviewby John Highview

Shares of Catenae Innovation PLC (LON:CTEA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01), with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $234,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.05.

Catenae Innovation Company Profile (LON:CTEA)

Catenae Innovation Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multimedia and technology solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Milestone and Oil Productions. The Milestone segment exploits intellectual property and holds licenses. The Oil Productions segment offers multiplatform digital production services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

John Highview

View all posts by John Highview →

You might also like

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives $47.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of Hawaii’s (BOH) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *