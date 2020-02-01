Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.50-10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.63. Caterpillar also updated its FY20 guidance to $8.50-10.00 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.67.

NYSE:CAT traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,784,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,257. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $111.75 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.98.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

