Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.24, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.34 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO traded down $7.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,060. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $227.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.76.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

