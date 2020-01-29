January 29, 2020
CBL ASSOCIATES DS RPT 1/10 SR D PRF (NYSE:CBL.PD) Stock Price Down 7.2%

John Highviewby John Highview

Shares of CBL ASSOCIATES DS RPT 1/10 SR D PRF (NYSE:CBL.PD) dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.70, approximately 217,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 78,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64.

