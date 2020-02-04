CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect CBL & Associates Properties to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CBL opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $143.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.54. CBL & Associates Properties has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ashner purchased 1,000,000 shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CBL & Associates Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.27.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know

