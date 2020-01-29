CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust which owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. The Company conducts substantially all of its business through its operating partnership. It owns two qualified REIT subsidiaries: CBL Holdings I, Inc. and CBL Holdings II, Inc. CBL & Associates Properties is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.27.

Shares of CBL opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. CBL & Associates Properties has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.61.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $187.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.77 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other CBL & Associates Properties news, Director Michael L. Ashner acquired 1,000,000 shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 52,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 8.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 151.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 17.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 147,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 21,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 582,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 23,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBL & Associates Properties (CBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com