CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) & Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Financial Survey

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) and Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.8% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CBL & Associates Properties has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CBL & Associates Properties and Pennsylvania R.E.I.T., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties 1 3 0 0 1.75 Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. 4 0 1 0 1.40

CBL & Associates Properties currently has a consensus target price of $1.41, indicating a potential upside of 67.86%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 20.56%. Given CBL & Associates Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CBL & Associates Properties is more favorable than Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties $858.56 million 0.17 -$78.57 million $1.73 0.49 Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. $362.40 million 0.84 -$110.33 million $1.54 2.56

CBL & Associates Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.. CBL & Associates Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pennsylvania R.E.I.T., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties -19.09% -14.39% -2.63% Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. -21.74% -15.16% -3.15%

Summary

CBL & Associates Properties beats Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties. CBL continuously strengthens its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S. with concentrations in the mid-Atlantic's top MSAs. Since 2012, the Company has driven a transformation guided by an emphasis on portfolio quality and balance sheet strength driven by disciplined capital expenditures.