C&C Group Plc (LON:CCR) Insider Buys £18,000 in Stock

C&C Group Plc (LON:CCR) insider Jill Caseberry acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 360 ($4.74) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,677.98).

Shares of LON CCR opened at GBX 358 ($4.71) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,473.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.71. C&C Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 296 ($3.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 443.27 ($5.83). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 392.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 273.85.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCR. Shore Capital raised their price objective on C&C Group from GBX 406 ($5.34) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on C&C Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective on the stock.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ciders under the Magners, Bulmers, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyder's, Hornsby's, Blackthorn, Olde English, Addlestones, Montano, Chaplin & Cork's, K, Natch, Special VAT, and Taunton Traditional brands; and beers under the Tennent's Lager, Tennent's Black T, Caledonia Best, Heverlee, Clonmel 1650, Tennent's Beer Aged with Whisky Oak, Menabrea, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Roundstone Irish Ale brands.

