CCL Industries’ (CCDBF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Laurentian

Laurentian reiterated their buy rating on shares of CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Monday, January 20th.

CCL Industries stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.52. The stock had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $51.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.85.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

