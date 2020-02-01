CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Given “Buy” Rating at Laurentian Bank of Canada

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$67.00 target price on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.05% from the company’s current price.

CCL.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Laurentian set a C$67.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.43.

Shares of TSE:CCL.B opened at C$55.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.67, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.37. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$52.03 and a 1 year high of C$68.49.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Donald G. Lang sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.70, for a total value of C$75,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at C$853,960. Also, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 9,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.87, for a total transaction of C$541,663.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,721,613.30. Insiders sold 25,960 shares of company stock worth $1,475,329 over the last three months.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

