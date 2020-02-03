CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

CCUR opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 35.04 and a current ratio of 35.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. CCUR has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter. CCUR had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 7.45%.

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc, formerly Concurrent Computer Corporation, is in the process of evaluating opportunities intended to maximize the value of its remaining assets. This will include the evaluation of opportunities to invest in or acquire one or more operating businesses.

