CDK Global (CDK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect CDK Global to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. CDK Global has set its FY20 guidance at $3.30-3.50 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CDK Global to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDK Global stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.49. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92.

CDK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CDK Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $51,790.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,648.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $163,340. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

See Also: Float