CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Receives $63.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.20.

CDK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.09. 611,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,414. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.43.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.00 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 41,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,597.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $163,340. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CDK Global by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,068,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,896 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 146,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 311,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 27,882 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 92.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 70.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 450,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,688,000 after purchasing an additional 186,689 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

