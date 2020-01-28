CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 922,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other CDW news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 51,852 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $6,908,760.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 606,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,810,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $662,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,422.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,052 shares of company stock valued at $15,390,634 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDW. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.88.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.46. 1,097,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,140. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.33. CDW has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 91.07%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

