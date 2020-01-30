CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00, 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,297% from the average session volume of 143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CECONOMY AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CECONOMY AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03.

CECONOMY AG/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTTRY)

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

