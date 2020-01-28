Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Short Interest Down 59.6% in January

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the December 31st total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Cedar Fair by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 2,873.3% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NYSE:FUN traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $54.59. 183,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.48. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $64.86.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $714.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.43 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 528.93%. Cedar Fair’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

