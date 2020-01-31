CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Trading 6.9% Higher

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s stock price traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.43 and last traded at $14.18, 851,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,202,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of CEL-SCI in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

In other CEL-SCI news, CEO Geert R. Kersten acquired 6,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,589.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,671,105.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 235.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 528,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 91,055 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 165,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 26,036 shares during the period.

CEL-SCI Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

