Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 734,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.59.

Shares of CE traded down $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $110.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Celanese has a twelve month low of $94.56 and a twelve month high of $128.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.52 and a 200-day moving average of $118.48.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.15). Celanese had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Celanese by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Celanese by 410.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

