Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Earnings Results

Celanese (NYSE:CE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Celanese updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 11.00-11.00 EPS.

CE traded down $4.88 on Friday, reaching $105.31. The company had a trading volume of 42,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,448. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.85. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $94.56 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.52 and its 200 day moving average is $118.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Celanese from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.59.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More: What is a capital gain?

