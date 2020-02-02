Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Price Down 6.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)’s share price fell 6.1% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $101.15 and last traded at $103.50, 2,414,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 185% from the average session volume of 848,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.19.

The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 13.85%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price target on Celanese from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $115.00 price target on Celanese and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,891,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,494,000 after buying an additional 54,291 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 816,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,821,000 after buying an additional 13,446 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 54.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,077,000 after buying an additional 197,107 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 27.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,322,000 after buying an additional 97,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 441,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,938,000 after buying an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.08 and a 200 day moving average of $118.47.

About Celanese (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained