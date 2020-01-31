Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.52, but opened at $8.85. Celestica shares last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 2,520,100 shares.

The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Celestica from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Celestica by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 154,301 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Celestica by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,853 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Celestica by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,587,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after acquiring an additional 19,951 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,156,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 66,122 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Celestica Company Profile (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

