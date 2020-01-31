Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.13-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.325-1.425 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Celestica also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.13-0.19 EPS.

Celestica stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.14. 2,520,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,120. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. Celestica has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLS shares. Citigroup cut Celestica from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Celestica from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC restated a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Celestica currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.17.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

