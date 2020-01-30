Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.71

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.71 and traded as high as $3.57. Cellcom Israel shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 2,110 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cellcom Israel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $417.15 million, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cellcom Israel stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,092,840 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.94% of Cellcom Israel as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL)

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

