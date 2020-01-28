Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) to report ($0.84) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.95). Cellectis reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 127%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($1.63). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 446.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cellectis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

NASDAQ:CLLS traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 86,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,258. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $695.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.88. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $20.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com