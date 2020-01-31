Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter worth $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 22.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter worth $502,000. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLLS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.66. 74,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,332. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a market cap of $680.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.88. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.51. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 446.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

