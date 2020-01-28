Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Short Interest Update

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,100 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 316,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

CLLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 104,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 178,865 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 89,961 shares during the period. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.50. 86,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,258. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a market cap of $695.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $20.84.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 446.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

