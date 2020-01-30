Cellmid (ASX:CDY) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Cellmid Limited (ASX:CDY) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.23 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.23 ($0.16), approximately 1,674 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.23 ($0.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69.

About Cellmid (ASX:CDY)

Cellmid Limited, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products for cancer and various chronic inflammatory conditions in Australia, the United States, and Japan. The company offers Midkine (MK) ELISA Kit, a cancer biomarker, and diagnostic and prognostic tool.

