CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of CIG stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. CEMIG has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $4.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CIG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CEMIG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CEMIG in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds