Centamin (LON:CEY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $122.53

Centamin PLC (LON:CEY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $122.53 and traded as high as $132.25. Centamin shares last traded at $128.65, with a volume of 5,848,241 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CEY. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 127 ($1.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 128.17 ($1.69).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 122.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 122.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. Centamin’s payout ratio is presently 1.74%.

In other Centamin news, insider Marna Cloete acquired 15,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £16,950 ($22,296.76).

About Centamin (LON:CEY)

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?