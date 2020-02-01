Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Centamin PLC (OTCMKTS:CELTF) traded up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67, 1,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 12,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.36.

Centamin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

