Centamin (TSE:CEE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.12

Shares of Centamin PLC (TSE:CEE) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and traded as high as $2.32. Centamin shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 72,345 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 48.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.06.

Centamin Company Profile (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?