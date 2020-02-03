Centene (CNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Centene (NYSE:CNC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CNC opened at $62.81 on Monday. Centene has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $69.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,620. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

