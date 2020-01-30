Centene Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Centene in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centene’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

CNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Centene from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

CNC stock opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Centene has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $69.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $6,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,913,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,393,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,368,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,976,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,500 shares of company stock worth $13,964,620 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

