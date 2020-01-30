Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $84.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “top pick” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.98% from the stock’s current price.

CNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. Centene has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average is $53.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $4,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,368,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,976,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,500 shares of company stock worth $13,964,620. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Centene by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,244,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,153 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,612,000 after buying an additional 139,609 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,125,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,684,000 after buying an additional 582,172 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 946,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,486,000 after buying an additional 294,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 912,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,462,000 after buying an additional 230,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

