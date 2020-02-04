CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

CenterPoint Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. CenterPoint Energy has a payout ratio of 71.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.7%.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average of $27.66. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. Mizuho cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.07.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

