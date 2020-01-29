CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,030,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 14,610,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.07.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.58. 3,266,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,077,344. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,450. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 120,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

