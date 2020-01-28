CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.07.

Shares of CNP opened at $26.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.44. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $562,450. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 18,904.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,970,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,811 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,969,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,859,000 after acquiring an additional 740,321 shares during the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth about $13,596,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 130.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 773,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,147,000 after acquiring an additional 437,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,466,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,624,000 after acquiring an additional 326,711 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

