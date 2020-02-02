Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) CFO Purchases $114,450.00 in Stock

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 5,000 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,452.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CSFL stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.06. Centerstate Bank Corp has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $26.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $208.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.77 million. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 9.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Centerstate Bank’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

CSFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Centerstate Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSFL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 1,148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

