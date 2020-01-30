Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $23.06, but opened at $23.78. Centerstate Bank shares last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 83,673 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $208.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.77 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSFL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Stephens cut shares of Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In related news, Director James H. Bingham sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $103,545.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,398.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSFL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,961,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,103 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 38,895 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.06.

About Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL)

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

